Muffet McGraw statue to be unveiled on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statue for legendary Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw will be unveiled this Sunday, Dec. 17.

A special ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. outside Purcell Pavilion just before the Notre Dame women take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announced that a statue would be built for McGraw back in 2021.

She becomes the first woman coach at Notre Dame to have a statue in her honor.

“I’m just so happy for her,” said current Irish women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey. “It’s something that we all as former players want it for her. So the way they’re honoring her with a statue is just unbelievable. It’s well deserved. I’m such a fan of Coach McGraw and what she’s done for me but just to be here and watch it.

“She’s about to do something that’s the first time in history to have her own statue on campus here at Notre Dame as a female. It’s going to be massive,” Ivey added. “I’m excited that it’s at the Purdue game and a lot of former players are coming back so I love when she’s being honored and people recognize the gift that she gave us for a very very long time.”

McGraw became head coach at Notre Dame in 1987 and built the Irish into a national powerhouse. She led the Irish to nine Final Fours, seven championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

She retired after the 2019-2020 season after winning 848 games with the Fighting Irish. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGraw recently talked with WNDU morning news anchor Tricia Sloma about the statue and her new book.

Click here to watch that interview.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.