Michigan City police searching for missing 63-year-old woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department says it needs your help finding a missing 63-year-old woman.

Police say Lisa Koch does not have a vehicle or a working cell phone. She also has a health condition that will worsen if she does not receive her prescribed medications.

Koch is 5′8″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221.

