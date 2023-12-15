Mentone man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

David Ellenberger
David Ellenberger(Times-Union)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old Mentone man has been arrested after Indiana State Police say he had child sexual abuse material in his possession.

Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a home in the 5000 block of W. Wood Duck Drive near Palestine Lake in Kosciusko County on Thursday.

David Ellenberger, 35, of Mentone was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material and was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

