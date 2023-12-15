Memorial Hospital ER director gives different perspective amid violent week in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With all the violence happening in Michiana this week, we wanted to give you a different perspective directly from the frontline.

Dr. Erin Clark is the medical director of the ER at Memorial Hospital. That’s a Level II Trauma Center, which is the highest trauma center in the area. This basically means they treat “the worst of cases.”

“It’s rough, but this is something we’re used to, and we’re prepared for. But it doesn’t make it any easier when we see all these people who are injured or brought in as trauma victims,” Dr. Clark said. “I cope by relying first off on my team. We have excellent physicians — ER physicians, trauma doctors, and nurses — the whole team, I lean on them. And I know that they’re going through it with me.”

You can watch Dr. Clark’s full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above.

