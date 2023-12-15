Memorial Hospital ER director gives different perspective amid violent week in Michiana

The ER at Memorial Hospital is a Level II Trauma Center, which means it treats “the worst of cases.”
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With all the violence happening in Michiana this week, we wanted to give you a different perspective directly from the frontline.

“It’s rough, but this is something we’re used to, and we’re prepared for. But it doesn’t make it any easier when we see all these people who are injured or brought in as trauma victims,” Dr. Clark said. “I cope by relying first off on my team. We have excellent physicians — ER physicians, trauma doctors, and nurses — the whole team, I lean on them. And I know that they’re going through it with me.”

You can watch Dr. Clark’s full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above.

