Medical Moment: Alternative to spinal fusion helping some patients

(WNDU) - Spinal stenosis is a spinal canal narrowing that puts pressure on the spinal cord and nerves. It can cause debilitating pain and numbness in the lower back and legs.

10% of all Americans will experience it. Patients now have a new FDA-approved treatment option that is helping them become pain-free without fusion.

Nathan Snyder has been an athlete his entire life: He played football at Harvard, but his back pain started even before college.

“I actually think it was a hit I took in high school,” Snyder recalled.

Little by little, that pain got the best of him.

“As it progressed, it started as nerve pain down my leg and it eventually got all the way to my toes on both sides,” Snyder continued.

Nathan was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a wear-and-tear of the joints in the lower spine, creating bone spurs that push on nerves.

“I stopped running; consistently running seemed to trigger it. I had to stop playing basketball,” Snyder said.

“When he came to me, was really very debilitated for him,” said Dr. Donald Whiting, a neurosurgeon.

Allegheny Health Neurosurgeon Donald Whiting offered Nathan an alternative to spinal fusion that would relieve his pain and preserve his range of motion. The procedure is called TOPS posterior arthroplasty. Surgeons alleviate nerve pressure by substituting bone with two movable titanium joints and they do not insert a rigid rod, typical of a spinal infusion.

“There’s less wear-and-tear on the levels above and below and less a need for further surgery down the road,” Whiting explained.

Nathan said he knew immediately it had worked. Now, he’s pain-free, can bend, flex, walk, work out, and do all the things he couldn’t do for decades.

“I feel better than I did at 30,” Snyder finished.

Nathan was part of a clinical trial, but now, the TOPS device is FDA-approved and can be used for patients with problems affected by spinal stenosis.

