Looking to dine out on Christmas Day? These Michiana restaurants will be open

(WNDU) - Are you looking to enjoy a meal on Christmas Day without having to cook it yourself?

If so, our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of restaurants in Michiana that will be open on the big holiday.

If you’re interested in dining out, you should make your plans as soon as possible, as spots are already filling up at restaurants that are asking for reservations.

Big Panda Buffet

313 W. McKinley Avenue, Mishawaka

574-520-1998

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China House (South Bend)

2222 W. Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend

574-232-9828

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China House (Walkerton)

602 Roosevelt Road

574-586-2314

Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

China One

724 S. 11th Street, Niles

269-683-8811

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China Star

54595 County Road 17, Elkhart

574-522-4206

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copper Rock Steakhouse (Four Winds Casino South Bend)

3000 Prairie Avenue

866-494-6371

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations recommended via OpenTable for the restaurants.

Copper Rock Steakhouse (Four Winds Casino New Buffalo)

11111 Wilson Road

866-494-6371

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Will also have buffet for guests. Reservations recommended via OpenTable for the restaurants.

Curve Café

3407 Lincoln Way East, Mishawaka

574-252-5800

Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dragon Express

1923 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth

574-936-9796

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgewater Café (Four Winds Casino South Bend)

3000 Prairie Avenue

866-494-6371

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

Golden Dragon

3227 W. Sample Street, South Bend

574-232-3388

Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Great Wall Restaurant

610 N. Nappanee Street, Elkhart

574-293-3499

Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet

5944 Grape Road, Mishawaka

574-999-1898

Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hi Ho Chop Suey

2405 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka

574-259-7161

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ho Ping House

303 S. Dixie Way, Roseland

574-243-3366

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ichiban Golden Dragon

1733 South Bend Avenue, South Bend

574-272-8888

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Online ordering available at igdfood.com.

IHOP

4114 N. Main Street, Mishawaka

574-259-5309

Open 24 hours

Jade Garden

1308 Nappanee Street, Elkhart

574-295-5858

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

J.W. Chen’s

1835 South Bend. Avenue, South Bend

574-271-2777

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kankakee Grille (Four Winds Casino South Bend)

3000 Prairie Avenue

866-494-6371

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

Kankakee Grille (Four Winds Casino New Buffalo)

11111 Wilson Road

866-494-6371

Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

King’s Buffet

1433 Pilgrim Lane, Plymouth

574-941-2328

Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Koto Casual Asian Dining

4240 N. Main St., Mishawaka

574-243-8888

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mandarin House

2104 Edison Road, South Bend

574-287-4414

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mandarin Kitchen

2501 S. Nappanee Street, Elkhart

574-389-888

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marco’s Pizza

1321 Milburn Boulevard, Mishawaka

574-255-2233

Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Midwest Kosher & Deli

560 W. Ireland Road, South Bend

574-855-1791

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New China Restaurant

920 Erskine Plaza, South Bend

574-291-9324

Open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Noku Bistro & Sushi Bar

1240 E. Ireland Road, South Bend

574-217-8683

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

North Garden

2900 Cassopolis Street, Elkhart

574-266-8801

Open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OG Chinese Restaurant

910 S. Merrifield Avenue, Mishawaka

574-258-5588

Open for carryout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pinellia Vegan Asian Restaurant

3601 Edison Road, South Bend

574-855-3390

Open 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

Panda Chinese Restaurant

1341 Portage Avenue, South Bend

574-289-8899

Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rohr’s

1399 N. Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend

574-631-2018

Open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner with the last reservation at 7:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

902 E. University Drive, Mishawaka

574-968-9700

Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Supreme China Buffet

2008 Lincolnway East, Goshen

574-533-1498

Open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Yummy Chinese Restaurant

30913 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart

574-675-9580

Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zing Japanese Fusion

206 N. Main Street, Mishawaka

574-259-8888

Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

