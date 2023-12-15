Indiana Black Expo hosting 10th annual ‘Feed Our Friends’ dinner in Elkhart on Sunday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We had a very special guest join us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us about a very special event that’s happening this weekend in Elkhart.

Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, gave Lauren Moss and Joshua Short a preview of the group’s 10th annual “Feed Our Friends” Christmas dinner on Sunday at the Historic Roosevelt Gym (215 E. Indiana Avenue).

While the event is geared towards helping those who are less fortunate, Taylor says the community is invited to come grab a plate.

According to Taylor, somewhere between 500 to 600 guests are expected at this year’s meal, so he says they could use your help making sure they’re all fed. He says it would be greatly appreciated if you prepared a side dish and dropped it off.

“We have soup kitchens and those types of places, but this day we want people to enjoy how we enjoy,” Taylor told Lauren and Josh. “When we wake up on Christmas and we’ve got the turkeys and the ham and the green beans and dressing, this is how we want the people to feel at this event.”

Donations of hygiene products and other necessary toiletries are also greatly appreciated.

In addition to feeding community members, the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is looking to send every kid home with a toy. Taylor says the group has collected over 1,000 toys so far this holiday season.

You can learn more about the event by watching Taylor’s full conversation with Lauren and Josh in the video above!

Once again, the event is taking place on Sunday at the Historic Roosevelt Gym. Dinner is scheduled to be served at 2 p.m.

If you’re looking to donate or volunteer at the event, you can call Taylor at 574 226 4328 or email elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com.

(Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.