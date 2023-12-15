Advertise With Us

GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Wall
Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar
A photo of Shirley Lee, 68, provided by the St. Joseph County Jail.
‘I did that to my child’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire
Man injured in Elkhart shooting

Latest News

Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly killing toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties receive $2.9M in competitive grants
Aiden Kreuger is a senior at Niles High School... and something of a stock market shark.
Students embracing practicality of personal finance courses at Niles High School
Unlike the geometry she also teaches, instructor Jade Matz says her students recognize the...
Students embracing practicality of personal finance courses at Niles High School