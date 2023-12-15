Gary/Chicago International Airport purchases Griffith-Merrillville Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) has made an important acquisition. It has purchased the Griffith-Merrillville Airport for $1.8 million.

Airport Authority Chairman Pete Visclosky says the purchase provides long-term public benefits and operational flexibility to meet GCIA’s anticipated future local aviation needs.

“We are excited to acquire this local airport and bolster our short- and long-term aviation offerings,” said Visclosky. “The past decade of strong planning, investments and growth of our airport has put us in a position where we can acquire this new asset, helping sustain our local aviation offerings while building for the future as well.”

The process to buy the Griffith Airport began in 2022. It has involved assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

“Griffith/Merrillville is a key Reliever Airport in the Indiana Aviation System,’ said INDOT State Aviation Director Marty Blake. “GCIA’s acquisition will allow for continued partnership with our office to improve facilities at Griffith/Merrillville and will reinforce the $21 million regional annual economic impact this airport provides.”

The GCIA has seen significant growth over the past decade, including the 2015 expansion of the airport’s main runway to nearly 9,000 feet, making it the region’s second longest after O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The runway expansion allows GCIA to service larger and heavier aircraft. The airport is trying to find a commercial airline to provide passenger service and hopes to make that happen in 2024. It has been without commercial service since 2013 when Allegiant Air ceased operations at the airport.

In 2020, GCIA began cargo service operations via the UPS, who signed a long-term lease agreement. Cargo service operations have quickly scaled, and GCIA now ranks 3rd in Indiana on its freight volume, with further growth anticipated in coming years. Earlier this year, GCIA received formal FAA approvals for its master plan, a document that will guide the next several decades of airport development and growth.

“We congratulate the Gary / Chicago International Airport on this acquisition and look forward to the promise of future economic growth fueled by this purchase in the coming years,” said Gary Mayor Jerome Prince. “The partnership between the City of Gary and our local airport has been a substantial boon to the local Northwest Indiana economy, and this is a further example of strong planning leading to growth opportunities.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.