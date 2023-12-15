Gary launches effort to promote gun safety

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Gary has launched a program to promote gun safety and several organizations are involved. The Gary Police Department, Project Outreach and Prevention of Youth Violence (POP) announced the effort. It includes a gun turn-in program and free gun locks for Gary residents, among other things. The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Methodist Hospital’s Northlake campus each donated $5000 to help with the initiative.

The announcement opened with a performance by the Williams Elementary School of Dance Praise Team. Deputy Mayor Trent McCain discussed gun safety and shared the plans for the new initiatives. Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus also spoke at the announcement. he talked about the importance of securing guns in the home and how the gun lock program would help make homes in the community much safer.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana President Matt Schuffert talks about the casino's commitment to public safety (WNDU)

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana President Matt Schuffert spoke to the attendees and said, “Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s commitment to the community will always include the public safety of its residents. We are also grateful to the Gary Police Department for stepping up with proactive solutions of how they can best serve the needs of Gary residents.”

After the remarks, a group from Stop the Bleed demonstrated how individuals can help save a life by knowing a few important skills. They showed the correct way to put pressure on a wound; they explained how to correctly pack the wound and showed the right way to apply a tourniquet.

