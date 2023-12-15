Michiana foster teens, young adults celebrate the holidays with big party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Young adults transitioning out of foster care gathered at the St. Joe County Public Library in South Bend Thursday night for a big holiday celebration.

Foster Success and Indiana’s Youth Advisory Board started the event. Foster Success said while many people spend the holidays with family, teens and young adults aging out of foster care often spend it alone.

“This might be the only opportunity they have during the holiday season to just have support,” said Travis Tester, who is the Chief Development and Communications Officer for Foster Success.

During the party, people had a chance to connect, laugh and celebrate one another.

“Many of our young people do not have adult supporters in their lives. So, Foster Success has really become that network for them, that connectivity,” said Tester.

The theme? A night under the stars.

“I wanted to participate in it because finding community for older foster youth is something I believe in strongly as a former foster youth,” said Ashellmee Gann-Gatt, who used to be in foster care.

This was one of three events across the state of Indiana.

“These young people that are coming here, they often are part of our own programs. So, we market to them that ‘Hey, this is an opportunity for you,’” said Tester.

Foster Success said they want to make sure people feel heard and supported.

“We help in such an array of programs and services so that they aren’t navigating this journey that’s called life on their own,” said Tester.

Thursday’s event was part of Foster Success’ Friendsgiving Campaign.

Every dollar helps young people in the foster care system.

If you would like to donate, click here.

