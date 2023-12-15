First Alert Forecast: Light showers this weekend. Snowfalkes next week

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. High around 50F. Low 35F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: cloudy with hit and miss light showers in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. High 46F. Low 38F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered light showers or drizzle. High 45F. Low 37F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick dip in the jet stream will cool us down early next week. With the cool-down, expect a windy day on Monday with some light lake effect rain/snow showers. Overall quiet weather and warming temperatures linger through Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.