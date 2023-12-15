Advertise With Us

Fire & Ice Festival returning to Goshen in January

(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A winter staple is returning to downtown Goshen this January!

The Fire & Ice Festival will be taking over Main Street on Jan. 5, with ice carving kicking off at noon. The finished sculptures will be unveiled in the evening alongside fire dancers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can get their pictures taken sitting on the ice throne or ice sleigh, grab a warm drink from one of the on-site vendors, and partake in local business specials.

“This is a First Fridays event we’ve been doing in Downtown Goshen for many years and it’s a great way to kick off a 2024 season of bold, exciting, and family-friendly celebrations,” said Director of First Fridays Amanda McMahon. “The ice sculptures are always amazing, kids love the interactive ice displays, and the shops are abuzz with specials and promotions. The Fire and Ice Festival is a lot of fun, and highly entertaining, and there will be plenty of ways to warm up with the abundance that Downtown Goshen has to offer.”

For more information, click here.

