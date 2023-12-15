Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties receive $2.9M in competitive grants

BERRIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! has secured $2.9 million in competitive grants for Van Buren, Cass, and Berrien counties from the state’s Going PRO Talent Fund.

Officials say the funding will help 39 employers across the region enhance their workforce. The grants were awarded to provide funds to those employers for training, development, and retention.

“Having a skilled workforce means having strong businesses and a thriving economy,” said Mark O’Reilly, the director of business solutions at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “The Going PRO funds awarded to our Southwest Michigan employers are critical for ensuring we have a skilled workforce and that our employers remain competitive. These funds will allow our employers to train over 1,700 new workers, incumbent workers, and apprentices without the financial stress that often comes with training.”

The next funding cycle will be released in the spring. Those interested in applying should reach out to Berrien County Business Solutions Manager Michael Mompremier at MompremierM@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren Business Solutions Manager Jennifer Leich at LeichJ@miworks.org.

For more information about Going PRO, click here.

