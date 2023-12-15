Advertise With Us

Bashor Children’s Home dedicates building to former president

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Bashor Children’s Home dedicated Thursday night to their former president and CEO, Don Phillips. Phillips is now part of the organization’s Hall of Fame after being inducted during a surprise ceremony.

Phillips spent 23 years serving Bashor Children’s Home, especially at a time when the group underwent major changes, including the establishment of a groundbreaking unit to care for and treat survivors of human trafficking - an initiative Bashor calls a first-of-its-kind.

“When Don came into the agency, we were a very small agency, and he had a real vision to continually grow and continually to expand and his whole concept, which we still have today, all of our staff really believes this is where here to help kids we’ve got to figure it out,” said Sean McCrindle, the current president and CEO of Bashor Children’s Home.

“To have my name on that building, I won awards, I’ve done great things, nothing makes me more prouder guys,” Phillips said.

To top it off, a building was dedicated in honor of Phillips’ exceptional service for the children’s home.

