3 families to receive keys for new Habitat for Humanity homes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity just made the holidays a lot sweeter!

They’ve just finished some brand new homes in the 2900 block of Kelsey Avenue, and the 2500 block of Hope Court.

Three families in Elkhart County will be getting the keys to their new homes next week. Habitat has built 225 new homes in Elkhart County since it was founded in 1986.

For more information about the organization, volunteering opportunities, or how to contribute, please click here.

