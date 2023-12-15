2 injured in Friday morning shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A violent week in South Bend continues after two people were shot late Friday morning in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:20 a.m. to the area of Hudson Avenue and Woodward Avenue, which is south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting, which happened roughly half a mile away from another shooting Thursday night on Beale Street.

Friday morning’s shooting is the fifth reported shooting in South Bend in the last five days. In addition to Thursday’s shooting on Beale Street, there were two shootings reported within roughly 10 minutes of each other early Monday morning, and there was another shooting reported on Poland Street later that night.

When you include the city of Elkhart, there’s been seven reported shootings in Michiana this week. A man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night while two people were killed in a shooting outside of Galley Sports Pub early Thursday morning.

