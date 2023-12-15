2 injured in Friday morning shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A violent week in South Bend continues after two people were shot late Friday morning in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:20 a.m. to the area of Hudson Avenue and Woodward Avenue, which is south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting, which happened roughly half a mile away from another shooting Thursday night on Beale Street.

Friday morning’s shooting is the fifth reported shooting in South Bend in the last five days. In addition to Thursday’s shooting on Beale Street, there were two shootings reported within roughly 10 minutes of each other early Monday morning, and there was another shooting reported on Poland Street later that night.

When you include the city of Elkhart, there’s been seven reported shootings in Michiana this week. A man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night while two people were killed in a shooting outside of Galley Sports Pub early Thursday morning.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

David Ellenberger

Mentone man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
David Ellenberger, 35, was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail after a search warrant was served Thursday.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Light showers this weekend. Snowfalkes next week

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.25″ this weekend.

News

The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood south of Angela...

Police called to late morning shooting on South Bend’s northwest side

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in a neighborhood south of Angela Boulevard near Portage Avenue.

Business

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten and WNDU.com
It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.

Latest News

News

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Puffcorn flying off shelves at All Things Snacks in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s like popcorn, but without the kernels. And right now, the store has more than 40 flavors.

Crime

Elizabeth Malstaff

Westville Correctional Facility employee accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prison in her wig

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Elizabeth Malstaff, 62, is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

News

The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft

Updated: 3 hours ago
The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

News

The event originally started back in 2017 with just around 200,000 lights and has continued to...

Wellfield Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights help support non-profits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Non-profits from all around the area have partnered with Wellfield Botanic Gardens to brin back the 'Giving Tree' project. Members of the non-profits will come out too the garden and volunteer, receiving a donated portion of the ticket sales!

News

Wellfield Holiday lights help give back to the community

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago