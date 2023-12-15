1 killed in Thursday night shooting on Beale Street

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend community is grappling with more gun violence after another shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Beale Street. Police say that a male had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Police said in an update on Friday night that the male died in the hospital. He has yet to be identified.

There is also no word yet on any suspects involved in the shooting, though police say “there is not believed to be an active and ongoing threat associated with this incident.” The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Earlier this week, two people were shot and killed in two separate overnight shootings on the northwest side.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We got some major news that interest rates will not be raised in the near future. But while...

WNDU Vault: RV sales issues

Updated: 40 minutes ago
We got some major news that interest rates will not be raised in the near future. But while many people are ready to take advantage, this clip in the WNDU Vault reminds us that some people aren't ready to start buying everything just yet.

News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...

Pet Vet: Meibomian Tumors and Sebaceous Adenomas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by...

Pet Vet: Meibomian Tumors and Sebaceous Adenomas

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Cleveland Ave around 4 A.M Saturday...

One person injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Cleveland Ave around 4 A.M. Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Cleveland Ave around 4 A.M. Saturday.

One person injured in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Elkhart City Council to further discuss budget on new crisis center.

Elkhart eyes two low-income housing developments

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city of Elkhart is addressing a shortage of affordable, quality housing.

News

Kids are visionaries behind a Christmas light display in Mishawaka

Kids are visionaries behind a Christmas light display in Mishawaka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
What’s good in Michiana this holiday season? How about an illuminating experience for those who love Christmas, while helping those who are less fortunate in our community.

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

First Alert Weather: Rain Moving In Today, Lake Effect Snow Possible Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gary Sieber
Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.25″ this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

First Alert Weather: Rainy Saturday, Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fire & Ice Festival headed to downtown Goshen in January

Updated: 12 hours ago