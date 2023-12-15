1 killed in Thursday night shooting on Beale Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend community is grappling with more gun violence after another shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Beale Street. Police say that a male had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Police said in an update on Friday night that the male died in the hospital. He has yet to be identified.

There is also no word yet on any suspects involved in the shooting, though police say “there is not believed to be an active and ongoing threat associated with this incident.” The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Earlier this week, two people were shot and killed in two separate overnight shootings on the northwest side.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.