1 killed in Beale Street shooting

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend community is grappling with more gun violence after another shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Beale Street.

Police say that a male had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There is also no word yet on any suspects involved in the shooting, though police say “there is not believed to be an active and ongoing threat associated with this incident.”

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

