1 injured in Beale Street shooting

A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
A photo of the scene provided by Melissa Stephens.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend community is grappling with more gun violence after another shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Beale Street.

Police say that one person has been shot, though there is no word yet on the condition of the shooting victim.

There is also no word yet on any suspects involved in the shooting, though police say “there is not believed to be an active and ongoing threat associated with this incident.”

Stay with 16 News Now online and on YouTube as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

