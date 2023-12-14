Veterans struggling at a higher rate than others during the holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The holiday season is usually a joyous time, but for many it can be a time of uncertainty and problems that come at this time.

And for veterans who have served, the holidays can have a higher toll then the average civilian. These problems can range from mental health issues, financial problems, homelessness, and even food insecurity.

According to a study by Rand. Corp, a non-profit research institution, 1.5 million veterans don’t have enough to eat, and many aren’t trying to seek that help.

It’s a stigma that is built into many veterans, who don’t think they deserve the help or are too prideful to seek that help.

That’s why it’s important to talk to people who understand you and there are programs here in Indiana that try to help veterans with all these issues.

Like the Indy Warrior Partnership, which is a group run by veterans for veterans. So, they know exactly what you need to hear.

“We want to know its ok to get help,” said Aaron Bacon, Program lead for the IWP. “That can mean difficulty getting a job, financial assistance, asking for food. There’s a lot of different issues that sometimes can be difficult for someone who served our country, is a Hoosier, an American hero, they don’t like to admit they aren’t Superman.”

And there are outlets locally, from the VA clinics, to V.F.W’s and even the Robert L. Miller Veterans Center for the homeless in South Bend, to help get vets going in the right direction.

For some the holidays are only complete with that center piece dinner. And unfortunately for Veterans are three times more likely to experience food insecurity. Thats why the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is always here to give back to those who helped serve.

“Vets can call our office, they can go to our site, feed Indiana.org,” said Marijo Martinec Executive Director for the food bank. “We do a lot of mobile food distributions each month. And we encourage those people to go to those mobile distributions. Because they provide food for the recipient, so it doesn’t count against a pantry visit.”

A list of the food banks mobile distributions are available here.

For more information on getting involved with the Indy Warrior Partnership click here. Or reach out to Aaron Bacon at 317-998-0849.

