Suspects identified in River Park holiday light vandalism

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus might want to bring some extra coal as he passes through Plymouth this Christmas.

The city’s River Park Square is Plymouth’s version of the Rockefeller Center, and the video above captures the holiday light show on a good day.

Now, a new surveillance video shows a white SUV pull up around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, where three vandals get out and cut cords before stealing Christmas trees. The culprits, two adults and one juvenile, have since been identified and are awaiting further action.

Meantime, the parks department spent the day and about $1,000 restoring the holiday spirit at the park.

