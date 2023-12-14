South Bend police release crime stats for the month of November
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released crime statistics for the month of November on Wednesday.
Homicides are up slightly in November, with four last month, compared to three in October. Shots fired calls were virtually the same, with 124 in November and 125 the month prior.
However, violent drug crimes are down to 32 in November from 37 in October.
The full list is enclosed below:
|October
|Novmber
|Agg. Assault
|16
|17
|Burg/Com
|13
|12
|Burg/Gar
|2
|8
|Burg/Res
|24
|26
|Drug Viol.
|37
|32
|Homicide
|3
|4
|Larc/Veh
|47
|40
|MVT
|25
|20
|Rape
|2
|5
|Rob/Com
|2
|3
|Rob/Per
|7
|11
|Home Inv.
|2
|3
|Shots Fired
|125
|124
To learn more about crime statistics in South Bend, click here.
