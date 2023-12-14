South Bend police release crime stats for the month of November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released crime statistics for the month of November on Wednesday.

Homicides are up slightly in November, with four last month, compared to three in October. Shots fired calls were virtually the same, with 124 in November and 125 the month prior.

However, violent drug crimes are down to 32 in November from 37 in October.

The full list is enclosed below:

October Novmber Agg. Assault 16 17 Burg/Com 13 12 Burg/Gar 2 8 Burg/Res 24 26 Drug Viol. 37 32 Homicide 3 4 Larc/Veh 47 40 MVT 25 20 Rape 2 5 Rob/Com 2 3 Rob/Per 7 11 Home Inv. 2 3 Shots Fired 125 124

To learn more about crime statistics in South Bend, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.