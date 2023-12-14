Advertise With Us

South Bend police release crime stats for the month of November

South Bend Police
South Bend Police(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released crime statistics for the month of November on Wednesday.

Homicides are up slightly in November, with four last month, compared to three in October. Shots fired calls were virtually the same, with 124 in November and 125 the month prior.

However, violent drug crimes are down to 32 in November from 37 in October.

The full list is enclosed below:

OctoberNovmber
Agg. Assault1617
Burg/Com1312
Burg/Gar28
Burg/Res2426
Drug Viol.3732
Homicide34
Larc/Veh4740
MVT2520
Rape25
Rob/Com23
Rob/Per711
Home Inv.23
Shots Fired125124

To learn more about crime statistics in South Bend, click here.

