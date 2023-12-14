Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will be without its star running back for its upcoming bowl game.

Audric Estimé announced in a social media post on Thursday evening that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Estimé, who was named an AP second team All-American earlier this week, ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Estimé joins a growing list of Irish players who are opting out of the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. They include Joe Alt, Sam Hartman, Blake Fisher, and Marist Liafau.

Thank you Notre Dame!💚💚 pic.twitter.com/vL4qwBStnx — Audric Estime (@AudricEstime) December 14, 2023

