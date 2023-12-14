Need a laugh? Head to The Drop Comedy Club in South Bend this weekend!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been said laughter is the best medicine. If that’s the case, there’s a place right here in South Bend that can restore your health!

We’re talking about The Drop Comedy Club, which is located on Level B inside of The Aloft Hotel (111 N. Main Street). The club hosts shows every weekend and has open mic nights on Tuesdays.

Owner Heather O’Laughlin and comedian J.P. McAllister joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about one of the club’s last shows of 2023 this upcoming weekend — a live album release for McAllister’s new album “True Enough.” The album, which has been released on all major streaming services, is an hourlong album of stories from the comedian’s life.

To learn more about it, you can watch O’Laughlin and McAllister’s full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

For more information on The Drop Comedy Club, click here. For more information on this weekend’s album release and to purchase your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.