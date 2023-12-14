Mishawaka High School reveals design for new turf field at Steele Stadium

Installation is set to begin on April 1, 2024, and is expected to be complete by mid-July so...
Installation is set to begin on April 1, 2024, and is expected to be complete by mid-July so it can be ready for the 2024 football season.(School City of Mishawaka)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School’s historic football stadium will get a brand-new look when the district replaces the grass field with artificial turf.

On Thursday, the school’s athletic department revealed the design for the new artificial turf that will be installed next year at Steele Stadium. According to Athletic Director Mark Polsgrove, it’s the same exact same turf that you’ll find at Notre Dame Stadium.

“You think of Notre Dame; they are going to have the best of the best,” Polsgrove says. “So, we are really excited about that and the safety it provides to our athletes.”

While the upfront cost of installing the new turf is more than $1.5 million, Polsgrove says it will cost much less to maintain than a natural grass field once it’s installed.

Installation is set to begin on April 1, 2024, and is expected to be complete by mid-July so it can be ready for the 2024 football season.

“I believe that our kids are going to be excited about the opportunity to play on it,” said head football coach Keith Kinder. “I am appreciative of our school board and administration for choosing the company that they chose to go with and going with the best of the best in terms of safety and quality.”

Mishawaka High School’s historic football stadium will get a brand-new look when the district...
Mishawaka High School’s historic football stadium will get a brand-new look when the district replaces the grass field with artificial turf.(School City of Mishawaka)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé declares for NFL Draft

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
The junior also said he will be skipping Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Pro Sports

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo argues with a Indiana Pacers coach after an NBA...

Bucks, Pacers square off in dispute over game ball after Giannis’ record-setting performance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
After the Bucks’ 140-126 victory, Antetokounmpo had an animated discussion with Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton and other Pacers before rushing from the court toward the Indiana locker room in search of the ball.

Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt declares for NFL Draft

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The decision means Alt will not play in the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

High School

Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five Northern Indiana Conference...

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens inducted into Indiana Basketball HOF

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Joshua Short
Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five conference titles, six sectional championships, three regional titles, two semi-state titles, and one state championship.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...

Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Leonard, who was highly speculated as a Notre Dame target when he first entered the transfer portal, took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defender Josh Ramsey, rear, tries to get around Clemson forward Alex Meinhard (15)...

Notre Dame men’s soccer falls to Clemson in national championship game

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Jackson Neill
The Irish came up short in their quest to win their second national title in program history.

Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

4 Notre Dame football players named to AP All-American teams

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Two Irish players made the first team, while two more made the second team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The sixth-year college football veteran will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft after he posted a lengthy goodbye video on Instagram.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football hires Mike Brown as new wide receivers coach

Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
He comes to South Bend from Wisconsin, where he was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach this past season.

Pro Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan...

Justin Fields leads Bears to 28-13 win over NFC North-leading Lions

Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Bears scored 15 points in a span of about seven minutes to break open a game that was tied at 13-all late in the third quarter.