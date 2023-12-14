Mishawaka High School reveals design for new turf field at Steele Stadium

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School’s historic football stadium will get a brand-new look when the district replaces the grass field with artificial turf.

On Thursday, the school’s athletic department revealed the design for the new artificial turf that will be installed next year at Steele Stadium. According to Athletic Director Mark Polsgrove, it’s the same exact same turf that you’ll find at Notre Dame Stadium.

“You think of Notre Dame; they are going to have the best of the best,” Polsgrove says. “So, we are really excited about that and the safety it provides to our athletes.”

While the upfront cost of installing the new turf is more than $1.5 million, Polsgrove says it will cost much less to maintain than a natural grass field once it’s installed.

Installation is set to begin on April 1, 2024, and is expected to be complete by mid-July so it can be ready for the 2024 football season.

“I believe that our kids are going to be excited about the opportunity to play on it,” said head football coach Keith Kinder. “I am appreciative of our school board and administration for choosing the company that they chose to go with and going with the best of the best in terms of safety and quality.”

