Advertise With Us

Mishawaka High School to get new football field

Mishawaka High School to get new football field, with design plans coming on Thursday, Dec....
Mishawaka High School to get new football field, with design plans coming on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School will be getting a new football field!

The school board approved the purchase and installation of new artificial turf for the field at Steele Stadium. It will cost the district more than $1.5 million.

The turf would be installed before the start of the 2024 football season.

If you recognize the turf... there’s a reason:

“The thing that we are really lucky with is that the turf we are getting is the exact same turf that it is in ND Stadium,” said Mark Polsgrove, athletic director at Mishawaka. “You think of Notre Dame; they are going to have the best of the best. So we are really excited about that and the safety it provides and just the ability to play on it in any weather without worrying about having to tear it up or having to cancel a game the day before or next week or whatnot.”

A design for the new field will be released by Mishawaka High School on social media Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Shirley Lee, 68, provided by the St. Joseph County Jail.
‘I did that to my child’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Woman found unconscious inside Elkhart home with 2 dead men dies in hospital
Shaqueta Polk
South Bend police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...
Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame
GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire

Latest News

Charter school operator commits to moving into Clay High School building
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and warmth through Friday
South Bend Police
South Bend police release crime stats for the month of November
EQ United matching every Red Kettle donation in Elkhart County on Saturday