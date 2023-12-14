Mishawaka High School to get new artificial turf for football field

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School will be getting a new football field!

The school board approved the purchase and installation of new artificial turf for the field at Steele Stadium. It will cost the district more than $1.5 million.

The turf would be installed before the start of the 2024 football season.

If you recognize the turf... there’s a reason:

“The thing that we are really lucky with is that the turf we are getting is the exact same turf that it is in ND Stadium,” said Mark Polsgrove, athletic director at Mishawaka. “You think of Notre Dame; they are going to have the best of the best. So we are really excited about that and the safety it provides and just the ability to play on it in any weather without worrying about having to tear it up or having to cancel a game the day before or next week or whatnot.”

A design for the new field will be released by Mishawaka High School on social media Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.