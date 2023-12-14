Michiana Eats: Ruhe 152

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a place in Nappanee where you can get both sushi and a juicy smash burger.

Ruhe 152 opened about six months before the pandemic started.

“So that was a bit of a struggle, as for everyone, but just opening our doors and then COVID hitting,” said Kami Tuttle, the owner. “So, I feel like the last few years have been a rebuilding period but we have lot of community support.”

The bistro, brewery, and distillery offer a diverse menu of farm-fresh, made-from-scratch dishes. And sushi just so happens to be one of their most popular dishes.

Ruhe 152 is located at 152 W. Market St. in Nappanee.

For more information or to view their menu, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.