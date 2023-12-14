Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar

Christian Wall
Christian Wall(Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after police say two people were shot and killed overnight outside of an Elkhart sports bar.

Officers were called just after 12:20 a.m. on Thursday to Galley Sports Pub on Northview Drive on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One of the victims, identified as 30-year-old Michael Pike, was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The other victim, identified as 24-year-old Jalen Young, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While on scene, officers detained 22-year-old Christian Wall. He was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

