Kids shop with Mishawaka FOP Lodge 91 at ‘Christmas with a Cop’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Mishawaka police are making sure kids have smiles on their faces this Christmas! Mishawaka FOP 91 hosted the Christmas with a Cop event on Wednesday evening.

It all started around 5 p.m. at the Mishawaka Police Department training room, where Mission Barbecue fed those in attendance.

Kids received a police escort to the Grape Road Meijer, where they could shop for whatever was on their wish list.

“This is really one of my favorite events of the year. We get to give back to the community that we’re protecting and serving every day,” said Andrew Bauer with Mishawaka FOP Lodge 91. “It’s just a great feeling to give back to them. I think it’s nice for them to see with everything else going on in the world with police and whatnot, it’s good to have positive interactions with children and it builds good relationships with our community.”

This is the 13th year this event has taken place with FOP Lodge 91.

