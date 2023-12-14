Kids ride free on the South Shore Line this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line will be allowing kids to ride for free for the holidays!

Up to three kids ages 13 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian can ride for free from Tuesday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Jan. 5.

Train officials say that they hope it helps connect families over the holidays.

“It’s important to us that we let our riders know how much we appreciate their loyal ridership throughout the year, and we wanted to do this at a time of year when more families and friends will be together,” said Nicole Barker, director of capital investment and implementation. “Hopefully, offering free rides for kids on all trains will allow more families to enjoy the holiday activities along the South Shore Line and in Chicago.”

Temporary busing remains in effect between the Gary and Dune Park stations.

