Intersection near Town & Country Plaza to temporarily become 4-way stop

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you by the Town & Country Plaza in Mishawaka, here’s a traffic alert you’ll want to know about.

The intersection of W. McKinley Avenue and Miracle Lane will temporarily become a four-way stop on Thursday as crews continue to work on traffic signal foundation repairs.

You’re asked to use caution while driving through this area to ensure the safety of the crews who are working there.

The signal is expected to be fully functional by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.