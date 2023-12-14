Advertise With Us

Indiana State Police welcome K-9 Daisy

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new furry addition to the Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, Daisy, a new K-9 partner, graduated with Master Trooper John Wilson from the Indiana State Police K-9 training school!

They completed the annual 12-week school with over 480 hours of instruction. Daisy learned obedience, tracking, locating evidence, capturing suspects, and handler protection.

The handlers also get classes on odor detection theory and tracking situations. The teams undergo training and problem-solving situations for eight to 10 hours daily.

Daisy is a year and a half old. Her partner, John Wilson, is a 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

