Indiana State Police give holiday shopping safety tips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are down to the wire when it comes to holiday shopping. I don’t know about you, but when I am rushing, my mind starts to spin, and I may or may not be as focused on my surroundings as I should be.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says that needs to change, and it all starts when you arrive at the store. He says you need to park in a well-lit area and stay alert. That means getting off your phone, taking your hands out of your pockets and looking around to see what is going on around you.

When you are in the store, do not leave your purse unattended. If you notice any suspicious activity, make sure you contact store security or the nearest police agency, and be aware of exits.

Finally, when you are leaving the store, make sure you cover the keypad when paying or using your PIN. Continue to be aware of your surroundings and use extra caution when walking to and from your car.

If you are going to another store, make sure you hide all your purchases.

A lot of this is about crime of opportunity, the goal is to reduce that opportunity.

