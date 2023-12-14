Hiker survives 1,000 foot-fall from trail, being stranded for days

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A visitor to Hawaii is being called “the miracle man” after he fell 1,000 feet from a hiking trail and survived at the base of a waterfall for three days.

Ian Snyder, a 34-year-old from California, went hiking on the Koolau Summit Trail alone last Monday. He fell 1,000 feet to the bottom of a mountain near a waterfall and survived with only stream water for three days before he was rescued last Thursday.

“I made my peace and said, ‘If this is my time, I’m ready to go... I made my peace with God. I will be OK whether I live or whether I die,’” he said during a news conference Tuesday to thank his rescuers.

Ian Snyder’s family rallied the Oahu hiking community for help after they hadn’t heard from him for days. His sister says they were able to pinpoint where he was based on video he’d posted to social media during his hike, KHNL reports.

Once found, Ian Snyder was airlifted to safety. He was dehydrated, black and blue and had several broken bones, but overall, he was OK.

“I never expected a day of hiking like this to go the way it did,” he said. “It’s a miracle, first and foremost. I’m glad to be here, incredibly glad to be here and glad to be in mostly one piece.”

He says he’s learned a few lessons after his terrifying fall. For one, he says he now knows not to hike alone in Hawaii. He adds that he used Google to map out his trail plan — an error in retrospect — and then made a split second decision during his hike that took him on a more treacherous path.

Also Tuesday, Ian Snyder’s parents got a chance to thank the firefighters, EMS personnel and good Samaritans who helped find their son.

“I thank you so much for rescuing my son,” said his father, John Snyder.

Rescuers talked about the day Ian Snyder was rescued. They were fearing the worst after hearing the details of what happened, but when the Honolulu Fire Department’s helicopter crew spotted the young man, “to our disbelief, he was waving his hands to get our attention,” according to Fire Capt. Adrian Gravalho.

“We still don’t understand how to explain it,” Gravalho said.

Honolulu EMS paramedic Allen Zhang said he and his partner were “expecting the worst-case scenario” when they were called to the scene, but they were overjoyed to find Ian Snyder with serious but survivable injuries.

“Falling 1,000 feet from a trail is no joke,” Zhang quipped. “We ended up treating another 14 patients that shift, but as you can imagine, Mr. Snyder, your call was the most memorable.”

Hikers who helped with the search wanted to meet the man they had been tracking on his social media.

“I thought the best gift we could give to the family was that we had found a body, and when we had found a whole human living and breathing and waving at the sky, I was like, ‘Merry Christmas,’” said Amber Fonte of Oahu Hiking Community.

Ian Snyder is still healing from the injuries he sustained during the incident, and he will continue to do so at home with his three children. He says he plans to hike again when he’s recovered.

