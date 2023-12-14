Advertise With Us

Four Buchanan businesses celebrate grand opening

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Something old is new again in downtown Buchanan.

The city’s largest vacant building is vacant no more.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies marked the grand opening of Hometown and Co. at Front Street and Days Avenue.

The last business to do business there was a video rental store. The new concept is a business incubator with four separate small local businesses sharing space.

The current lineup includes a farm store, a leather works shop, and two restaurants—one serving tacos, the other soul food.

“So, this is a business incubator that focuses on food and retail businesses that we would like to see grow and thrive in our community. It’s a two-facet approach, the community wants more food and more retail, but also we want to support our local businesses not just try to pull from here, from there.  We have these local entrepreneurs that we would like to support and grow and then feed the community’s need for food and retail,” said Ashley Regal with Live Buchanan.

Under the incubator model, the businesses not only share space—they share the journey that is entrepreneurship. All receive business training and coaching.

