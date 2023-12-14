Advertise With Us

Former Buchanan City Manager hired as Director of Public works in Dowagiac

By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DOWAGIAC, Mi. (WNDU) - The former city manager of Buchanan Benjamin Eldridge, has a new job as the Director of Public Works for the City of Dowagiac.

This comes weeks after he publicly resigned at a commissioner’s meeting in November, which came after a one-month paid suspension and 42 grievances made against him.

“I don’t feel like I can go on being a part of the administration of Buchanan. I don’t want to be part of what I feel is a toxic environment,” Eldridge said at the commission’s meeting.

Only weeks after that announcement he was hired by the city of Dowagiac. With his new role in Dowagiac, he is responsible for overseeing the operations and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure including streets, parks, cemeteries, and the city’s  water, sewer, and electric utilities.

