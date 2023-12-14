First Alert Forecast: Small shower chance returns this weekend

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Michiana Thursday and Friday. With that, skies will remain clear and temperatures warm through the end of the week. A piece of energy in the jet stream will cut south this weekend and kick up cloud cover for the area. Rain chances will remain low, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out after 3 PM Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

THURSDAY: Enjoy the “bluebird sky”. High 48F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A great night to view the annual Geminid Meteor Shower with clear skies. Get away from city lights and allow your eyes a good 30 min to adjust to the night sky. Dozens of meteors will be possible in the east/northeast sky. The treat with this year’s show is the lack of moonlight due to the new moon! Low 30F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. High around 50F. Low 35F. Wind SSW at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle late in the day and into the evening and overnight hours. High 48F. Low 38F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered morning light showers or drizzle. High 48F. Low 34F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick dip in the jet stream will cool us down early next week. With the cool-down, expect a windy day on Monday with some light lake effect rain/snow showers. Overall quiet weather lingers through Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

