EQ United matching every Red Kettle donation in Elkhart County on Saturday

The company says it will match up to $1,500
(N/A)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local manufacturer is pledging money to a good cause this holiday season!

EQ United has announced that it will match monetary donations up to $1,500 at all Elkhart County Salvation Army Red Kettle locations on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Red kettles can be found at Elkhart Walmarts, Krogers, Martin’s Super Markets, and Hobby Lobby locations. Along with cash, donors can donate electronically and with their debit or credit card via a Tip Tap machine.

Donations support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefitting those in need in Elkhart and the northern half of Elkhart County.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.

