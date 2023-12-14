Advertise With Us

Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange have been recalled due to possible “foreign material” in the cans.

The Food & Drug Administration said the impacted beverages were pulled from stores in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Neither Coca-Cola nor the FDA have released information about what the material is inside the cans.

The case of soda came from United Packers, LLC, based in Mobile, Alabama.

The recall began on Nov. 6, and officials said there are no more affected cans on the market.

However, the FDA is warning customers to check their homes for any of the recalled items by checking the UPC codes on the agency’s website.

