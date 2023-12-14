Benton Harbor gearing up for 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the golf lover in your life, tickets for the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are on sale right now!

The tournament is returning to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor for a historic sixth time this upcoming May, bringing with it some of the most accomplished senior golfers to the Michiana area.

Championship Director Brandon Haney joined us on 16 News Now at Noon with the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy, which goes to the winner of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The trophy, which might be the second largest in all of sports behind the Stanley Cup, has been in prestigious company. You’ll find names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Sam Snead on it!

The Alfred S. Bourne Trophy (center) weighs 36 pounds. It is 42 inches tall and 18 inches wide.

While the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy was the center of attention, Haney also took time during his conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short to talk about the importance of giving back to the Benton Harbor community through this event.

“The community has really embraced us, so we try to give back as much as we can,” Haney says. “Over the six championships, we’ve given over $1 million to local youth organizations from the First Tee to the Boys and Girls Clubs, to last year was the Curious Kids’ Museum and the YMCA of Greater Michiana. It’s been a fantastic partnership with the community, and we look forward to continuing that here next year.”

Next week, Haney says the PGA of America is partnering with the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, the city of Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool Corp. to distribute meals to over 400 families in the area as part of the eighth annual “Holiday Food Sharing Program.”

