Benton Harbor gearing up for 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

The tournament is returning to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor for a historic sixth time this upcoming May.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the golf lover in your life, tickets for the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are on sale right now!

The tournament is returning to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor for a historic sixth time this upcoming May, bringing with it some of the most accomplished senior golfers to the Michiana area.

Championship Director Brandon Haney joined us on 16 News Now at Noon with the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy, which goes to the winner of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The trophy, which might be the second largest in all of sports behind the Stanley Cup, has been in prestigious company. You’ll find names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Sam Snead on it!

The Alfred S. Bourne Trophy (center) weighs 36 pounds. It is 42 inches tall and 18 inches wide.
The Alfred S. Bourne Trophy (center) weighs 36 pounds. It is 42 inches tall and 18 inches wide.

While the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy was the center of attention, Haney also took time during his conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short to talk about the importance of giving back to the Benton Harbor community through this event.

“The community has really embraced us, so we try to give back as much as we can,” Haney says. “Over the six championships, we’ve given over $1 million to local youth organizations from the First Tee to the Boys and Girls Clubs, to last year was the Curious Kids’ Museum and the YMCA of Greater Michiana. It’s been a fantastic partnership with the community, and we look forward to continuing that here next year.”

Next week, Haney says the PGA of America is partnering with the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, the city of Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool Corp. to distribute meals to over 400 families in the area as part of the eighth annual “Holiday Food Sharing Program.”

To learn more about the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, you can watch Haney’s full conversation with Lauren and Josh in the video above. You can also learn more by clicking here.

For more information on tickets and ticket packages, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Life skills class at Adams High School donates toys to kids in need

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The students sold snacks and used the money to buy gifts for kids in need.

Community

Food Bank of Northern Indiana receives 12,000 pound chicken donation from Miller Poultry, Martin’s

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
This year’s donation arrives at a time when the food bank has seen an increase in food insecurity in northern Indiana.

Holidays

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held an open house Wednesday, that brought a lot of Christmas...

Elkhart mayor’s open house brings Christmas cheer to city hall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
Mayor Rod Roberson said the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of Elkhart.

Community

2023 South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee

Edison Middle School hosts 48th annual South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal and WNDU.com
21 students from grades sixth through eighth competed against each other, spelling words like “animatronic” and “malignant.”

Latest News

Community

The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...

Endangered African painted dog pups born at Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Blue, Red, and Orange have had an unusual and challenging start to life, but the zoo hopes they will have a bright and successful future.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Gavin’s turn

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
Gavin’s future is as bright as his paintings. It’s what he wants to be when he grows up!

Events

Signs point to landmarks in downtown New Carlisle in recent years.

New Carlisle holding open house Tuesday night on town planning

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The open house takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library (408 S. Bray Street).

Holidays

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Erin Leonard, a local psychotherapist, went over her four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.

Holidays

A Country Christmas concert with Susie McEntire and friends coming to Warsaw on Saturday

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
We know the holidays are a hectic time but there’s an event this upcoming Saturday in Warsaw that just might help you stay focused on the meaning of Christmas.

Community

Kroc Center offers swim classes for $10

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By Christine Karsten
Registration for the classes, which begin in January, is open now.