$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters saved more than $1 million worth of equipment while putting out a barn fire in Elkhart County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. to a hay barn near State Road 19 and County Road 30 in Harrison Township.

The hay barn was destroyed in the blaze, but Harrison Township Fire Chief Curvin Martin says the first four first responders who arrived on scene worked to get more than $1 million worth of equipment out of an attached equipment shed.

“The first thing that we were trying to do was save the equipment,” Martin said. “You’re not gonna do much with the hay barn, but we were able to save the equipment. We were dragging the equipment out as some of the tractors were on fire as we were pulling them out. My guys did a good job there.”

While the barn is a loss, no injuries were reported to firefighters, civilians, or animals.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison Twp. fire chief discusses efforts to save equipment in barn fire

Updated: seconds ago

Crime

Christian Wall

Man arrested after 2 killed in shooting outside of Elkhart sports bar

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
Christian Wall, 22, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Small shower chance returns this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.10″. Just enough to wet the pavement for a few locations.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

South Bend police release crime stats for November

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Kids shop with Mishawaka FOP Lodge 91 at ‘Christmas with a Cop’ event

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

EQ United to match Red Kettle donations in Elkhart County on Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Chick-fil-A restaurant proposal advances in Benton Township

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Board approves $1.5M turf installation at Mishawaka High School

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hoosier Racing Tire wins Indiana's 'Coolest Thing' contest

Updated: 11 hours ago