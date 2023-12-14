$1M worth of equipment saved in Elkhart County barn fire

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters saved more than $1 million worth of equipment while putting out a barn fire in Elkhart County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. to a hay barn near State Road 19 and County Road 30 in Harrison Township.

The hay barn was destroyed in the blaze, but Harrison Township Fire Chief Curvin Martin says the first four first responders who arrived on scene worked to get more than $1 million worth of equipment out of an attached equipment shed.

“The first thing that we were trying to do was save the equipment,” Martin said. “You’re not gonna do much with the hay barn, but we were able to save the equipment. We were dragging the equipment out as some of the tractors were on fire as we were pulling them out. My guys did a good job there.”

While the barn is a loss, no injuries were reported to firefighters, civilians, or animals.

