Wednesday’s Child: Gavin’s turn

(WNDU) - There’s still a lot of hope that kids in need of adoption will be able to connect with new families.

That’s why we share their stories each Wednesday.

8-year-old Gavin needs new parents. Gavin’s future is as bright as his paintings. It’s what he wants to be when he grows up.

“A painter!” Gavin said.

When asked what he would like to paint, Gavin replied, “A tree outside.”

Like a lot of little boys, Gavin has a holiday wish list. What would he like for Christmas this year?

“A car toy,” Gavin said. “Because cars can go around.”

Gavin was pretty good at the driving game at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

“You have to be perfect to drive,” Gavin explained.

Gavin likes to play a variety of games, but video games are his favorite. He prefers Minecraft.

“Because you can kill mobs and stuff,” Gavin said.

Gavin enjoys good food, but his favorite meal is pretty simple.

“Chicken nuggets,” Gavin said. “Because they’re my favorite.”

A family with a mom, dad, siblings and pets is something he wants.

“Because it feels nice to be with somebody,” Gavin said. “Because I’m not with my family.”

And while he waits this holiday, Gavin has plans we all can learn from.

“Being nice and giving presents out,” Gavin said.

