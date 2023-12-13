Advertise With Us

Watching out for scams during the final days of toy donations

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Christmas holiday draws closer, it is still not too late to help children in need by donating toys. However, you want to be cautious and only donate to those who are actually working for our community.

Staff Sergeant Curtis Wilburn is the local coordinator for Toys For Tots. As they are gearing up for the last few days of donations, he shares how to recognize legitimate donation sites.

“My recommendation is to go to the South Bend’s Toys For Tots website and on there we do have a list of drop sites that were approved for this year and those sites are the only ones authorized to collect toys. If someone wants to donate money, we have a donate page for that, and if you go through that, the money will go back through the South Bend local or the St. Joe County local,” Ssg. Wilburn told 16 News Now.

In addition to Toys For Tots, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program are also collecting toys until this Friday Dec. 15.

The South Bend Police Department’s FOP Santa’s Elficers program will be collecting until Christmas Day.

Experts emphasize that it is important to verify any kind of charity before you donate, saying not to allow pressure to lead you to a bad decision.

Those unsure about donations should check a charity’s official website, use resources like the BBB, or use scam watch websites to help you make worry-free donations.

