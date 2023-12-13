Valparaiso will put South Shore Connect service on hold

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) -The City of Valparaiso has announced its intentions to pause the South Shore Connect bus service when the new year starts. The service provides bus transportation from the city’s transit parking lot and Valparaiso University to the Dune Park South Shore train station.

According to the Valparaiso city website the service will be put on hold because of the South Shore Double Track project and will be reevaluated when that project is completed. It’s scheduled to be done in August of 2024.

The South Shore Connect service began in 2019, but has faced ridership issues from the start. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 created serious problems and then the South Shore Double Track project forced bus riders to transfer to a second bus to reach the station.

“These challenges really prevented the South Shore Connect service from gaining momentum,” said Valparaiso’s Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader on the city’s website. “We are aware that there is an interest in this service, particularly from NICTD and the Valparaiso University community. We will study the service later in 2024 and reintroduce it if we can make it sustainable.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.