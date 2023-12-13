Southbound lanes on portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to close Wednesday

If your commute takes you along Main Street in Mishawaka, you might want to find another route.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you along Main Street in Mishawaka, you might want to find another route on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because the Mishawaka Utilities Water Division will close N. Main St to southbound traffic between Day Road and Edison Road at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for emergency water valve repairs.

All southbound traffic will detour to Grape Road during the repairs.

Once repairs have been completed, southbound traffic will then be reduced to one through lane for concrete road restorations.

This restriction is expected to be in place until 1 p.m. on Friday if the weather permits.

(WNDU)

