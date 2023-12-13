Advertise With Us

Small businesses trending upward locally and statewide

The number of business applications in Indiana has increased by 37 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels according to SBA.(wndu)
By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Small businesses are the backbone of Indiana, with 99.4% of businesses located in Indiana being designated as small, according to the U.S Small Business Administration, an agency of the US government that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

And after a recent report by the SBA the numbers say small businesses are up here in the Hoosier state.

The number of business applications in Indiana has increased by 37 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels according to the SBA. This year alone their have been over 1800 loans for $728 million dollars statewide.

And that growth is being seen locally:

Numbers for approved loans in counties of Northwest Indiana.
Numbers for approved loans in counties of Northwest Indiana.(wndu)

These numbers help to show that success can happen and you can do it being your own boss.

“What’s done it really provides a representation to others,” said Regional Administrator for SBA Geri Aglipay. “So, that they also can succeed while the business owner themselves is creating jobs and making sure there is security with the people they hire, and they also give back to the community.”

And the SBA helps provide resources for people wanting to get their business started.

From free business counseling, contract support to expand business and creating opportunities for those ready to take the next step.

“Our economy and the American economy are built upon diversity and inclusion,” said Aglipay. “Not only in Indiana but across the country. And that commitment to equity, so everyone has an equitable opportunity, so they know where the resources are.”

SBA has many different loan programs to help small business owners.

You can find which one best fits your needs here.

