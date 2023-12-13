Purdue University Northwest receives huge grant to help kids exposed to trauma

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - The psychology department at Purdue University Northwest(PNW) has received a five-year, $3 million grant from the federal government to support mental health services for children exposed to traumatic stress.

The money will help the school partner with pediatric healthcare clinics in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties to provide children with the help they need.

According to the Purdue University Northwest website “pediatric primary care clinics have become a key entry point for the rapidly increasing number of children exposed to potentially traumatic or stressful experiences.”

PNW says the money will be used to establish child trauma screenings, add professionals experienced in behavioral health to pediatric clinics, and train 25-50 therapists per year to help children with different types of trauma.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.