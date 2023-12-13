Plymouth’s River Park holiday light display vandalized

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-known holiday display in Plymouth has been vandalized!

The Christmas light display at River Park Square in downtown was vandalized just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows suspects going from pole to pole, cutting the Christmas light strands at the base of the light poles and for the official Christmas tree.

Many of the destroyed trees were donated by community members.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126.

